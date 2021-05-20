Vermont Apple Festival & Craft Fair postponed until 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce recently announced the postponement of the Vermont Apple Festival & Craft Fair until 2022. Planning is a yearlong process that requires a huge amount of effort of staff and volunteers. Currently, we are still emerging from recovery after the challenges of Covid-19, and we’re in strategic planning mode at this stage.

Although it saddens us to skip another year, we are so grateful for everyone’s ongoing involvement. We’re excited to announce that the Chamber of Commerce will be partnering with the Springfield Farmers’ Market this year to help boost their outdoor gatherings and to bring an Apple Fest-like atmosphere to their final 2021 market, which will be held in their usual location in the grassy area at 280 Clinton St. Saturday, Oct. 9.

We’re so lucky to have such a determined and resilient farmers’ market in our community, providing area-sourced healthy fresh food options and locally made crafts and goods. Please also follow www.facebook.com/Springfield-Farmers-Market-110988175911223 to stay in the loop.

We look forward to seeing y’all at the Springfield Farmers’ Markets this spring, summer, and fall. We want to thank our Apple Festival staff, volunteers, vendors, sponsors, guests, and all of you for your continuing involvement. While we will miss seeing your smiling faces at Riverside this year, we look forward to reconvening with all of you Oct. 8, 2022.