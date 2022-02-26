Vermont Agency of Natural Resources awards $50,000 to Farm & Wilderness

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources awarded Farm & Wilderness, a Plymouth-area summer camp and conservation nonprofit, a $50,000 Clean Water Initiative Program grant for planning and permitting of the removal and site restoration of Rockefeller Dam in Plymouth, Vt.

The removal of the Rockefeller Dam and site restoration will improve water quality in Woodward Reservoir, through cooler water temperatures and sediment reduction, improving the ecological habitat.

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation’s Clean Water Initiative Program funds projects that are designed to improve water quality by reducing nutrient and sediment pollution. The agency’s Technical Project Manager, Todd Menees, will perform project compliance and oversight.

Farm & Wilderness specializes in operating summer camps, and in affiliation with the Ninevah Foundation, manages over 4,800 acres of land, most of which is located in Plymouth and Mount Holly. Farm & Wilderness and the Ninevah Foundation deliver ongoing conservation and preservation projects for area land and lakes throughout the year. The Farm & Wilderness team is excited to partner with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation on this project.

Questions about the project can be directed to Jay Kullman, Director of Sustainable Resources, jay@farmandwilderness.org or Kelly Beerman, Conservation Director, kelly@farmandwilderness.org.

Farm & Wilderness is an educational organization operating eight summer camps and programs for children and teens, a family camp, retreat rentals, and a conservation organization. Encompassing over 1,500 acres in the Green Mountains of Vermont, our camps and programs are known to be joyful, creative places full of adventure where staff and campers embody the idea that “work is love made visible.” In 2018, F&W joined forces with the Nineveh Foundation to manage the conservation of more than 3,300 acres of land and water in the Lake Ninevah valley. To learn more about F&W, visit www.farmandwilderness.org.