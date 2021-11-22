Vermont Adult Learning student organizes personal walkathon

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Laurentia Batchelder of Springfield, Vt., is on a mission. She is a student at Vermont Adult Learning and is taking it upon herself to organize a personal Thanksgiving Day Walkathon to raise awareness and funds for the nonprofit.

“I am so excited to be able to walk for Vermont Adult Learning. They have done so much for me these last three years. I would like to give back a bit to them. It is because of their physical education that I started walking, and 17 months later I have lost 102 pounds and am now walking six to nine miles a day. The most I have walked in a 14-hour period is 15 miles,” said Laurentia Batchelder. “Vermont Adult Learning cares about the body, mind, and soul. I hope to graduate in June 2022 in the will of the Lord. Help me give back to Vermont Adult Learning whose teachers tease out your gifts and interests and make them potential assets.”

Donations may be made online at www.vtadultlearning.org or by sending checks to Vermont Adult Learning, P.O. Box 539, Waitsfield, VT 05672. Please note “walkathon” in the memo sections.

VAL serves adults, aged 16 and over, providing basic education and literacy, high school completion, GED tutoring and testing, courses for English Language Learners, workforce readiness and development, and transition to post-secondary education. Services are free. For more information, visit www.vtadultlearning.org or text VAL to 833-900-0907.