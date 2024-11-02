Vermont Adult Learning announces three new board members

REGION – Vermont Adult Learning (VAL) is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Dwight DeCoster, Liz DiMarco Weinmann, and Meghan Fay-McCaffrey to their board of trustees.

DeCoster’s unique blend of experience, from military and fire service to weatherization, sets him apart. His unwavering dedication to workforce development and youth support, evident in his diverse expertise in education, employment counsel, corporate/business management, nonprofit management, programming, evaluation, and training, is truly inspiring. Currently serving as the weatherization director at the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO), DeCoster’s unwavering commitment makes him a trusted professional. DeCoster is a resident of Underhill.

DiMarco Weinmann is a first-generation Italian-American and a dedicated educator with a profound passion for supporting adult learners. Drawing from her own family’s immigrant experiences, DiMarco Weinmann empathizes with the challenges faced by the individuals VAL serves. With a background as a former college professor and current strategic growth specialist, DiMarco Weinmann deeply values VAL’s operational excellence, and the commitment of its staff. In addition to her work with VAL, she has offered guidance to various Vermont nonprofits, and has conducted educational workshops for nonprofit leaders. Her expertise spans nonprofit management, fundraising, strategic planning, and organizational development. DiMarco Weinmann is a resident of Rutland.

Meghan Fay-McCaffrey has triumphed over educational barriers and achieved career growth through nontraditional education. She is a passionate advocate for VAL, and has witnessed firsthand its positive impact through her daughter’s journey. When her daughter struggled to reengage in school post-Covid, she turned to VAL for support, and the transformation was remarkable. Fay-McCaffrey is dedicated to assisting others in overcoming education and career advancement challenges. Her professional background encompasses employment counseling, corporate and nonprofit management, fundraising, and HR leadership. She holds an undergraduate degree in organizational behavior and communication, and has been accepted into the leadership studies program at Vermont State University. Fay-McCaffrey has been an influential former board member of Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity, and has held positions within The UVM Health Network. She resides in Burlington.

With the addition of DeCoster, DiMarco Weinmann, and Fay-McCaffrey to the board of

tustees, Vermont Adult Learning is excited to continue expanding its reach, and advance its mission to empower adult learners across the state.

The local VAL office is located at 100 River Street, Suite 102, Springfield, Vt., and can be reached at 802-546-0880.