Vaughn F. Hadwen Jr., 1939-2024 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Vaughn F. Hadwen Jr., 85, was called to sing with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. He was born Sept. 15, 1939, in Springfield, Vt., the son of Vaughn and Eleanor (Mooney) Hadwen. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School with the Class of 1958.

Following high school, Vaughn worked amongst the talented machinists of the Precision Valley, before being drafted into the United States Army from 1961-1963. After his service, he returned to Springfield and began working for his father at Vaughn F. Hadwen Painting and Wallpapering. There, he continued the legacy of exquisite work set by Vaughn Sr., taking over the business in the mid 1980s. After retirement, he served as the sexton for the First Congregational Church of Springfield.

Vaughn may have worked hard, but he played and loved even harder. On Nov. 1, 1969, Vaughn married his love, Tina Rook, in Springfield, where they settled for the remainder of their years. She predeceased him on March 27, 2008.

Music was Vaughn’s biggest passion. He played trombone and served many roles with the Springfield Community Band over his impressive 70 years with them. In his later years, he was a dedicated member with The Firehouse Six band. He also loved to share his passion with younger generations as a mentor, playing and traveling often with the Bellows Falls Union High School Jazz Band. He played in too many bands over the years to mention them all. But his musical talent didn’t end with an instrument. As a member of the First Congregational Church, he sang in their choir for most of his adult life. He also enjoyed singing as part of a barbershop quartet with his friends.

Amongst his talents, Vaughn had his hobbies. He loved decorating cakes with his longtime friend Mary Jane Morin as Frick and Frack Cake Decorating. When his sons became involved in Boy Scouts, Vaughn jumped in with both feet. From the late 1970s until his death, he was involved at some level, earning both Order of the Arrow Vigil and the Silver Beaver Award. A true outdoorsman, he enjoyed his fishing, but loved his hunting. Every fall he returned to the Davenport Farm to join family during hunting season; early mornings on the hunt, and late nights of playing cribbage.

Vaughn was always the entertainer. He enjoyed making people smile and laugh. From dressing up as a clown or cow for the children’s concert, dressing as Santa Claus around Christmas time, to dressing as a hobo for the variety show. Even when his luck was a little down, he dressed as the New Year’s Baby and walked around the ICU he was a patient in, bringing tears of laughter from the providers and patients alike.

Vaughn is survived by his sister Lucy Davis; children Kelly Hadwen Bisson, Daniel Hadwen (Nancy), Shawn Hadwen (Amy), and Mark Hadwen (Jennifer); grandchildren Micayla, Candace, Katelynn, Shawn Jr., Avery, Parker Hadwen, and Sydney Rathbun; and great-grandchildren Willow and Winter Perry. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Vaughn was predeceased by his parents.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2-4 p.m., at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 1 p.m., at the First Congregational Church in Springfield, Vt. The Rev. Michael Mario, pastor, will officiate.

Memorial donations may be made to the Springfield Community Band, P.O. Box 342, Springfield, VT 05156.