Valarie Tufts, 1945-2022

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Valarie J. Tufts, 76, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. She was born June 13, 1945 in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Roy D. and Carrie (Thomas) Parker. She attended Springfield Schools.

On Dec. 28, 1960, she married Jerry Tufts in North Springfield, Vt. He predeceased her on July 18, 1996.

Valarie was a crafter and loved crafts of all kinds. She enjoyed the spring flowers and loved her little dog Penny. She was also a member of the Springfield Senior Center.

She is survived by her children, Christopher Tufts, Robin Tufts, and Cynthia Tufts; One brother, Richard E. Parker; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, two brothers, Reginald H. Parker and Stephen D. Parker, and one nephew, Travis Parker.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield, Vt. Reverend Malcolm Fowler will officiate.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.