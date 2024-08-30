“Usurpation” book launch and signing at Springfield UUC

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Please join Vermont author Mimi Yahn for the launch of her debut novel, “Usurpation,” on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 12 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Church (UUC) in Springfield. Set in 1997 and spanning two cities – Portland, Ore., and New Orleans – “Usurpation” tells a powerful story about gentrification, hardship, and redemptive love through the lives of two families, and the eyes of the novel’s historian protagonist, Kitty Feliz.

“Usurpation” is also a murder mystery. When her best friend’s son is murdered, Kitty uncovers a racist scheme involving drug gangs, police corruption, and gentrification through the deliberate blighting of Portland’s historically Black district, Albina. Writing under the pen name of Marie St. Pez, Yahn tells this story of the early days of gentrification through the musings of Kitty Feliz, whose experiences as a Black lesbian lyrically link the personal with the political, and the heart with the mind.

Yahn is a long-time writer of essays, short stories, investigative articles, and political blogs. She lived in New Orleans and Portland, Ore., during the ‘90s, and witnessed the early days of gentrification and the impact of urban renewal schemes in both cities. Join her on Sept. 8, at 12 p.m., for sample readings, some lively discussion, and food and music from the novel. All are also welcome to the Sunday service at 10 a.m., followed by coffee hour at 11 a.m. The Springfield Unitarian Universalist Church is located at 21 Fairground Road, and is wheelchair accessible.

“Usurpation” is published by Onion River Press and is available at local bookstores, including Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls, and online at www.mariestpez.wordpress.com, as well as all other online book retailers.