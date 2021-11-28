Upcoming programming at Whiting Library

CHESTER, Vt. – It is a busy time of year at Whiting Library with many upcoming and ongoing programs for all community members to enjoy. Here is what’s going on at your library.

In the Youth Services department, Carrie King hosts a weekly storytime for preschool-aged children every Friday at 11 a.m. Children who are delighted by picture books, sing-alongs, and craft creations will greatly enjoy this regular gathering.

The new Teen Writers Workshop is a monthly meetup group held each first Wednesday of the month at 4:30 p.m. for teenagers. A mix of free writing and sharing, the workshop develops writing skills and practices in a supportive and welcoming environment and is led by local writer and library trustee, Rosamund Conroy.

Starting back up in January is the Book Club for Kids who are ages 9 years and up, held the second Wednesday of each month at 3 p.m. The first meeting of the Book Club for Kids will be Jan. 12, 2022.

The monthly Whiting Library Book Club for adults welcomes new readers at any time. The book club reads a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction titles and meets for a discussion in a hybrid in-person and Zoom meeting each third Wednesday of the month at 3 p.m. Email whitinglibrary1@gmail.com if you would like to receive the book club emails.

The library will be hosting two informational sessions for the Chester-Andover 100% Campaign for food and fuel security, put on by Senior Solutions and the Chester-Andover Family Center. Thom Simmons will be at the library Dec. 8, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and again Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., answering any and all questions about food and fuel assistance available to local residents. If you need more information about what benefits you are eligible for and how to fill out the right forms, come to the library for all the resources you need.

Whiting Library has a new art exhibit by celebrated local artist Jeanne Carbonetti. Jeanne’s paintings are known for their luminous, vivid colors, strong composition and fluidity, appearing almost as if the paint is still wet and moving on the paper. These paintings will brighten up your day!

All paintings are for sale and half of the proceeds from artwork purchased from the exhibit will go towards the library. Thank you, Jeanne, for this beautiful exhibit and for your generous collaboration with the library to support future programs and events for the community.

You can find more information about all Whiting Library programs on our website, www.whitinglibrary.org, or by calling 802-875-2277. Sign up for our monthly e-newsletter to receive programming and event information direct to your inbox.