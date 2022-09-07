Upcoming events at ESBR

LUDLOW, Vt. – As autumn sets in and school starts for another exciting year, the Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR) is delighted to share upcoming events for the fall.

ESBR is currently selling raffle tickets to aid the Helicopter Golf Ball Drop for the A.C.T benefit golf tournament on Thursday, Sept. 15. A portion of these proceeds will be donated to ESBR for continued operational costs, and the remainder to support A.C.T and the families they serve. For these raffle tickets, please inquire with Marissa Selleck at mselleck@esblackriver.org or the emails listed below.

Secondly, as previously announced, on Saturday, Sept. 17, the 3rd Annual Wine Tasting and Silent Auction will be held from 5–8 p.m. at Jackson Gore’s Roundhouse. For the first time this year, the Silent Auction will be available online as well. Both guests and those who may not be able to attend in person are welcome to bid online for items, which include a Burton Snowboard, Manship custom jewelry, Red Sox Tickets, 2023 Fox Run Golf Club Membership, a trip to Spain, and many wonderful crafts and gift certificates from local businesses. Items can be viewed at www.32auctions.com/2022ESBRSILENTAUCTION, and will be open online until Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Tickets to attend are available at www.esblackriver.org/social-fundraisers as well as at the Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates and Inside Edge Rentals at Okemo Office, located in the Shaw’s plaza.

Lastly, ESBR is honored to again be attending the Ludlow Harvest Fair on Saturday, Oct. 1. Located on the ESBR front lawn and hosted by the Ludlow Elementary School’s (LES) PTG, it is a long-standing tradition presented by LES every fall. The PTG does a tremendous job organizing the event. Many talented artisans attend with their beautiful designs. Delicious food is also always close at hand, be it a skilled vendor or the PTG’s bake sale at the venue. And ESBR will provide games and arts and crafts for kids.

Please join us for these events. They not only provide operational funding, they also support the community, to which we owe so much gratitude. The journey is far from over, but we’ve accomplished so much with the help of the families and dedicated community members. We look forward to seeing everyone at these upcoming events.

If you would like to learn more about the school or get involved, please contact Gary Blodgett, Chair of the Board, at gblodgett@esblackriver.org or Kendra Rickerby, Head of School at krickerby@esblackriver.org. Please visit our website www.esblackriver.org. Donations can be made on the website or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149.