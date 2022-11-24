Upcoming classes at the Wholistic Wellness Center

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Wholistic Wellness Center at 160 Wall St., Springfield, is celebrating it’s 20 year by continuing to grow and blossom. New practitioners have joined the WWC in the past year and we are now planning to offer classes and fun activities at the center during evenings and weekends. You can sign up to receive emails of upcoming events by emailing wwc@vermontel.net or calling 802-885-1600 and asking to be added to our list of friends. We will also be posting events on our Facebook Page.

We have two fun events coming up soon. On Thursday, Dec. 1 6-8 p.m. join Susan Langley to learn how to make Scandinavian Snowflake/Stars. Go to our Facebook page to see how beautiful they are. All materials to make a 12-inch snowflake/star are included in the class price. Space is limited so please call the WWC at 802-885-1600 to reserve your spot. Come have fun with friends and create a lovely Christmas gift for a friend or yourself.

The next one will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the center. Join Mary Richardson as she leads the class, “Sip. Sit & Stretch.” Relax and restore your body with this small group class. Low lighting and soft music will set the mood, where you will get to experience mindful and gentle stretching, while sipping on your favorite cocktail or beverage. Bring your beverage of choice and we will provide glasses and snacks. Again, call the Wholistic Wellness Center office to reserve your spot.

Get your name on our email list for future fun classes – a time to make new friends while we lift your spirits.