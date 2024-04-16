United Church of Ludlow launches campaign to restore bell

LUDLOW, Vt. – The United Church of Ludlow officially kicks off a $50,000 capital campaign to restore its historical bell, with a service and community reception on Sunday, April 28.

With the campaign theme “Ring Out Love,” the United Church is seeking support from the community, as it works to not only repair the disintegrating supports on its venerable bell, but also to make upgrades to improve accessibility and to help neighbors in need. The kickoff begins with the 10 a.m. Sunday service in the sanctuary of the church at 48 Pleasant Street in Ludlow, followed by a reception at 11:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Built in 1891 as the Congregational Church of Ludlow, the United Church is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as one of the only churches in Vermont constructed in a fully mature expression of shingle-style architecture. Its Congregationalist congregation was organized in 1806, and in 1930 it merged with a Methodist congregation to form a union congregation and become the United Church of Ludlow.

The Church’s over-1,000-pound bell was cast by the Holbrook Bell Foundry of East Medway, Mass., in 1839, when Martin Van Buren was president, only 50 years after the Constitution of the United States became effective. Members of the public had the opportunity to take tours of the belfry in 2012, when the church threw a huge party to celebrate the 120th birthday of the church’s building and the 220th birthday of its founding. More information about the bell is available on the United Church website, www.unitedchurch.us.

Over the years, the United Church has become a community gathering place in Ludlow, hosting concerts, events, dinners, game nights, and meetings of local nonprofit organizations, including Black River Good Neighbor Services’ Memory Café, to support people with dementia.

The United Church also wants to share the new, inclusive mission statement that the congregation approved at its Annual Meeting in January: “We are striving to live God’s message of inclusive love through Jesus Christ in our community, nation, and world.”

Its new vision statement is as follows: “As we strive to live God’s message of love, we: welcome everyone; celebrate diversity; nurture spiritual growth; work toward peace and justice; serve our community, nation, and world.”

This capital campaign takes those words to heart, as the funds raised will also be used to make audio upgrades that will enable those with hearing issues, or those only able to attend services via Zoom, to fully participate in the life of the church. The church also plans to complete the foundation of its recently added handicapped addition, which provides easier access to the building for those with mobility issues. Finally, the United Church plans to use 10% of the funds raised in support of its mission of service.

Anyone wishing to donate is invited to mail a check made out to “United Church of Ludlow” to Anne Oakes, Receiver of Offerings, 145 Merrill Road, Ludlow, VT 05149, with the memo “Ring Out Love Campaign.”