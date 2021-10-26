United Church of Ludlow announces new pastor

LUDLOW, Vt. – Michelle Fountain of Rutland has been called as the new pastor at the United Church of Ludlow.

Fountain is a 2007 graduate of the Vermont Academy of Spiritual Training through the Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ and a member of their Pastoral Preparation Program. She previously served as Christian education director and moderator for the North Pomfret Congregational Church and later as a deacon and member of both the Learning with Grace and Congregational Engagement Teams for Grace Congregational Church in Rutland.

In addition to serving the United Church of Ludlow, Fountain is an English teacher at Woodstock Union High School in Woodstock, Vt., and was recognized in June 2021 as Teacher of the Year.

“I am excited to get to know the parishioners at the United Church of Ludlow, but also the community of Ludlow in general. I look forward to working with community organizations and other faith communities in the area as we seek to support people through life’s challenges and celebrations,” Fountain stated.

The United Church of Ludlow, 48 Pleasant St. in Ludlow, handicap accessible, holds services each Sunday at 10 a.m. followed by fellowship time. As a federated church of Congregationalists and Methodists, the congregation consists of many who have pursued their faith journeys in other Protestant and Roman Catholic traditions. We welcome all to worship with us.