United Church of Bellows Falls installs new pastor

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Rev. Matthew Nelson-Rogalski has been installed as the settled pastor and teacher of the United Church of Bellows Falls.

Pastor Nelson-Rogalski grew up in Stickney, Ill. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Theology from Trinity Christian College, Palos Heights, Ill. and a Master of Divinity from Western Theological Seminary, Holland, Mich. He was ordained in the Reformed Church in America.

Rev. Nelson-Rogalski has had diverse experiences in working with youth and adults with disabilities and special needs. Before being called to the local church, he was a Specialized Minister at First Reformed Church of Bethlehem in Selkirk, N.Y.

When applying for the position of pastor of the United Church of Bellows Falls, which is a member of the United Church of Christ, Pastor Nelson-Rogalski stated that he was “interested in being a pastor in a church that values community, a community which is willing to explore new avenues of ministry, a community which is ready to serve its neighbors.”

Through a time of discernment, study, and course work, Pastor Nelson-Rogalski has been granted dual standing in RCA and UCC.

The church and wider community welcomed Rev. Nelson-Rogalski at a special worship service held at the United Church on Oct. 9.