Union Park Neighborhood Association annual meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Union Park Neighborhood Association will hold its annual meeting Sunday, July 26 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held outdoors by the benches in front of Union Street School. Please bring a mask and a chair and expect to maintain social distance as recommended by the CDC. If you forget your mask, we will provide one.

The agenda will include election of officers for the coming year and the year-end Treasurer’s Report. All neighborhood residents are encouraged to bring additional ideas or neighborhood concerns to the meeting. Your ideas and concerns will be discussed and considered for action.

Union Park Neighborhood Association’s mission is to build a vibrant, safe, and cohesive neighborhood. The neighborhood consists of Union Street, Park Street, and the many streets that connect with them.

The meeting is free and open to the public, but only residents from the neighborhood can vote.

For further information about the meeting or the activities of the Union Park Neighborhood Association, call Lori at 802-885-6388 or go to the Union Park Neighborhood Association Facebook page.