Tyson Ladies’ Aid Easter pie and bake sale

LUDLOW, Vt. – Tyson Ladies’ Aid will hold their much-anticipated spring bake sale on Friday, April 18, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., in front of Shaw’s in Ludlow, Vt. Crowd favorites for your Easter and holiday celebrations will include a variety of pies, cakes and cupcakes, sweet breads, cookies, bars, and gluten free treats.

Proceeds will support scholarships for local high school seniors, as well as other community services, such as the Plymouth Volunteer Fire Department, Black River Good Neighbor Services, Windsor County Youth Services, and more.

In addition to tasty treats, raffle tickets will be on sale for a beautiful quilt crafted by Tyson Ladies’ Aid members. The final drawing will be at their Summer Bazaar on Saturday, Aug. 9, in the parking lot across from the Green Mountain Sugar House, on Route 100N.

Tyson Ladies’ Aid, which has been serving our community for more than 115 years, is a diverse, service-oriented group of dedicated, energetic, and fun-loving ladies. Luncheon meetings are held the first Thursday of the month, at 11:30 a.m., usually in the lower level of the Tyson Community Church, across from Echo Lake Inn. For more information, please contact Janine Norman at 802-236-4683, or Ann Rose at 802-228-7151.