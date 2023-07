CHESTER, Vt. – There will be a concert on Sunday, July 23, from 5-7 p.m., on the Chester Green in the Alley of the Annex. Proceeds will go to flood victims for our communities of Ludlow, Cavendish, Londonderry, Weston, Plymouth, Andover, and Chester. There will be food and a few musicians performing. A great time bringing our communities together, take a break from the hard work, and raise some money for the flood victims.