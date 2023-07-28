Tunes for our Towns a success

CHESTER, Vt. – The Tunes for our Towns fundraiser held Sunday evening, July 23, on the green in Chester was a great success. Event organizer Scott Blair extended a “huge thanks to Stone Hearth Inn & Eatery for providing the food, Landscapes Solutions for the trailer for the stage, neighbors in the alleyway, and everyone that came to support the flood victims of our communities.”

Music was performed by Sammy Blanchette, Nick Bredice, and Red River North. Food was available for purchase, and donations were collected in the alleyway and at the food tent.

The event raised $2,383, which will be dispersed to surrounding communities, local flood relief organizations, and local businesses that have been affected by the flood.