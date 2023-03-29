Trustees to see Planning Commission Survey

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Planning Commission finalized their housing and residential opinion survey for their municipal planning grant at the March 21 meeting. The municipal planning grants encourage and supports planning and revitalization for local municipalities in Vermont. The survey was designed with the help of the Mount Ascutney Regional Planning Commission (MARC), and is aimed at asking people with varying interest in Ludlow important questions about housing, parking, and the direction of future development.

The planning commission will present the survey to the board of village trustees on Tuesday, April 4, at 6 p.m., in the Ludlow Town Hall. The planning commission urges all Ludlow residents, especially village voters, to come to the trustees meeting.