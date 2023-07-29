Tri-Mountain Lions distribute meals for flood recovery workers

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Tri-Mountain Lions Arlena Merrow, Julie Adams, Eryn Ryan, and Gail Wyman, having just finished preparing 60 meals for the Meal Distribution for Londonderry Flood Recovery Efforts. These meals were delivered to the local business owners and volunteers concentrating on cleanup duties in both Weston and Londonderry. Also delivered at the gravel pit to the numerous equipment and truck drivers. This is a joint effort, with other groups participating to make it a success. Thanks to Martha Dale for organizing and keeping all on track.