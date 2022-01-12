LUDLOW, Vt. – The Tree of Remembrance shines brightly in Veteran’s Park, welcoming us all to a New Year filled with good health, happiness, and maybe the end of Covid. Let us all remember our loved ones by making a contribution to the Okemo Valley Women’s Club fundraiser. By making a donation to the Tree of Remembrance and naming a loved one, you will contribute to a scholarship given to a deserving senior from Ludlow, Mount Holly, Cavendish, or Proctorvillle.

If you care to make a donation, make checks out to GFWC Okemo Valley Woman’s Club and mail to Fran Derlinga, P.O. Box 229, Plymouth, VT 05056.

In remembrance:

Mary and Ed Augustaskis, Helen Ballaid, Beth Bartlett, Oscar and Nell Beckman, Earl Bonneau, Harold and Mary Bragg, Harley and Ida Bragg, Margarite and Oscar Bryant, Roy and Marie Bryant, Kim Bryant, Stanley and Francis Bryant, Evelyn Bryant, Peter Connor, Lane Danyou, Roy and Leta Davis, Ellsworth and Dorothy Davis, Joy Davis, George and Evelyn Dever, Kathy Dever, Carolyn Gauthier, Leonard Gendron, Brenda Gregory, Rita Higgins, Leta Hudgings, Francis Hughes, Carol Lee Kuk, George Laber, Dexter Lockwood, Irene and Joseph Lorrain, George and Rose Macintyre, Fred Marin, Edwin and Elizabeth Merrill, Anna McKinnie, Mr. and Mrs. J. R. McLean, Aaron W. McNabb, Jud and Ginnie Nelson, Ernest and Melba Noll, Emma Noll, Pete Noyes, Ellen Parrish, Lana Parks, Helen Remy, Laval Remy, Gardner and Laura Ripley, Carole Robert, Don Robert, Carol Rowan, Ronald Schauster, Leon and Mary Shabbott, Bernard and Shirley Snow, Vera and Donald Sullivan, Dan Sullivan, Rick Sullivan, Terri Tabshey, Doris and Harold Tedford, Linsay Wiseman.