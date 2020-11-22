Tree Of Remembrance lights up Veterans Park

LUDLOW, Vt. – It’s that time of year again when the GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s club lights up the Tree of Remembrance in Veterans Park in Ludlow.

We will have a Lighting Ceremony Nov. 27 at 5:30 p.m., and sing Christmas carols as we light the tree. Please wear masks.

The tree is an opportunity for people to remember loved ones by donations to GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club. This is our main project for scholarships to local seniors to further their education.

Names of persons remembered will be listed periodically during the season in The Vermont Journal. The tree will be lit throughout the holiday season and will stay illuminated until Feb. 22, 2021.

Please open your hearts and purses this year and help support our deserving students. Donations and your list of names should be submitted to Fran Derlinga, P.O. Box 229, Plymouth, VT 05056 with checks payable to GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club.

We thank you in advance for your continued support.