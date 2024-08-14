Treasures on the Green postponed to Sept. 7

WESTON, Vt. – Treasures on the Green, the town-wide tag sale that benefits local nonprofits, hosted by the Weston Women’s Club, was postponed from the scheduled date of Aug. 10, due to the heavy rain and high winds that prevented setup on the afternoon before.

The rescheduled date is Sept. 7, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., on the Weston Green, bigger and better with the addition of raffle prizes and even more merchandise.

“One man’s junk is another man’s treasure” does not apply. Junk goes to the transfer station. We’re talking about items of quality – some utilitarian, some decorative, some for the home, and some for the garden – that are simply not being used.

There will be furniture, cooking implements, housewares, garden decor, artwork, and more. The sale items have been augmented by two wonderful raffle prize baskets donated by the generosity of the Vermont Country Store.

Join us on Sept. 7, find a treasure or two, and benefit your community. We look forward to seeing you.