Treasures on the Green in Weston

WESTON, Vt. – The Treasures on the Green, the townwide tag sale conducted by the Weston Women’s Club that helps fund local nonprofits, is returning this year on Saturday, Aug. 10.

More “treasures” are needed. What are “treasures?” They are all those things in your drawers, closets, and attics – items in fine condition, but which you have not touched in years: implements, small appliances, tools, cookware, serving accessories, even artwork, etc. You get the idea. Good stuff you’re just not using.

Please give them a second chance at life, clear your home of some clutter, and help support our local nonprofits while offering your neighbors some bargains.

We will be collecting in a couple of different locations; you will need to call Jeri Gerold or Maureen Brandt to make an arrangement for where and when to meet us. There is no general drop-off site, but we can be available at your convenience. Jeri can be reached at 802-856-7032, and Maureen at 802-824-5486. Just leave a message if we aren’t home.

Keep in mind we do not take clothes, books, or outdated electronics, and we would ask that everything come to us clean, operable, and ready to go to the sale.

Any questions about what we will take, just ask. Any big items you need picked up, again, just ask. Thank you for your support.

More about the day of the sale to follow.