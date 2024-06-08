Transformative Tarot at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Wednesday, June 19, at 6 p.m., join us at the Springfield Town Library for a presentation on “Transformative Tarot.” Discover how tarot and oracle cards can help you transform your mindset, health, and life, while debunking the fear-based myths around this ancient practice of divination.

In this talk, we will explore what tarot/oracle cards are, how to properly use them, basic spreads, and a simple overview of card meanings. Get hands-on experience by exploring various decks, and even practicing your intuitive reading.

Charlotte McFarlin, the founder of Magic Mamma Medicine, has over a decade of experience with divination, harnessing intuition, and assisting others on their journey of self-healing through a variety of modalities such as energy healing, yoga, and intuitive tarot readings, to name a few. Her mission, and the mission of Magic Mamma Medicine, is simply to “untether the magic within you,” empowering you to embody your divine gifts and embrace your authenticity. Explore all her offerings, in person and virtual, at www.magicmammamedicine.com.

This event is free and open to the public. Contact the library at 802-885-3108 with any inquiries, or visit our calendar of events to sign up at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.