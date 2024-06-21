Trailblazing Olympian comes to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – VINE Sanctuary is thrilled to announce that Seba Johnson, a trailblazer in Olympic sports and a lifelong advocate for veganism, will be headlining Rainbowpalooza on Saturday, June 29, from 12-5 p.m., at 21 Fairground Road in Springfield. This family-friendly event is free to the public and promises an inspiring day filled with food, art, craft vendors, speakers, food demos, and music.

Johnson, renowned for making history at just 14 years old as the youngest alpine ski racer in Olympic history and the first Black female to ski in the Olympics, will be sharing her remarkable journey and insights on veganism and activism. A vegan since birth, Johnson embodies the principles of a cruelty-free and sustainable lifestyle, making her a powerful voice for both veganism and the LGBTQ community.

“We are honored to have Seba Johnson at Rainbowpalooza. Her story is a testament to the strength and resilience of living authentically and ethically,” says Michelle Carrera, project manager for VINE. “By bringing together the vibrant spirit of Pride and the principles of veganism, Rainbowpalooza creates a unique space for education, celebration, and connection.”

Rainbowpalooza’s mission is twofold: raising awareness about veganism as a healthy,

cruelty-free, and sustainable way of life, and elevating the LGBTQ community. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to hear Johnson speak and meet her in person, alongside other dynamic voices in the vegan and/or LGBTQ spaces.

The event’s speaker lineup includes Johnson; Eloisa Trinidad, founder of Vegan Activist Alliance and executive director of Chilis on Wheels, focusing on animal and human rights; Roger Barraby:, winner of the International Gay Games in Mexico and local Vermonter who mentors athletes from Windsor High School; and Tillie Walden, author of five graphic novels and a webcomic, serving as Vermont’s Cartoonist Laureate through 2026.

Rainbowpalooza is made possible with the generous help of the Springfield Town Library, the LGBTQ National Help Center, and numerous sponsors. For more information about the event, visit www.rainbowpalooza.org.