REGION – Below are Town Meeting election results for area towns. These lists represent the main items on each ballot or meeting warning, and are not comprehensive. Please refer to town websites or town offices for full election results. This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

Cavendish

Selectboard, one year – Shannon Devereux

Article 2, tax collection – Yes

Article 3, town budget, $2,456,889.39 – Yes

Article 4, cannabis retailers – Yes

Article 5, Australian ballot for future town budgets – Yes

Article 6, Australian ballot for future public questions – Yes

Article 7, tax exemption for Black River Health Center – Yes

Article 8, tax exemption for Fletcher Farm Foundation – Yes

Article 9, tax exemption for Cavendish Fire Department – Yes

Article 10, tax exemption for Proctorsville Fire Department – Yes

Chester

Selectboard, one year – Arianna Knapp, Tim Roper

GMUSD directors – Casey Leahy, Tuckerman Wunderle

Article 1, GMUSD budget, $17,440,030 – No

Article 2, Green Mountain Turnpike culvert replacement – Yes

Article 3, new dump truck and chipper for highway department –Yes

Article 4, new ambulance – Yes

Article 5 – Town budget, $3,975,784 – Yes

Article 6-18, various human services funding – Yes

Ludlow

Selectboard, one year – Scott Baitz, Noah Schmidt

Ludlow Mount Holly School District budget, $9,134,520 – No

Improvements to Ludlow and Mount Holly Schools, $9,268,045 – No

Londonderry

Bond vote

Article 1, north village community wastewater project funding – Yes

Article 2, south village community wastewater project funding – Yes

Mount Holly

Ludlow Mount Holly School District budget, $9,134,520 – No

Improvements to Ludlow and Mount Holly Schools, $9,268,045 – No

Article 3A, general fund budget, $539,690 – Yes

Article 3B, highway fund, $460,700 – Yes

Article 4, Asset/equipment fund, $75,000 – Yes

Article 5, Mount Holly Fire Department budget, vehicle replacement fund, $149,600 – Yes

Article 6, Mount Holly Town Library budget, $12,000 – Yes

Article 7-10, social services funding – Yes

Article 10, increase Selectboard from three members to five – No

Rockingham

Article 5, BFUHS budget, $7,941,496 – No

Springfield

Selectboard – Tara Chase, Michael Schmitt

Article 4, town budget, $15,009,263 – Yes

Article 5, road/sidewalk improvement budget, $875,000 – Yes

Article 6, sidewalk reconstruction budget, $100,000 – Yes

Article 12, Springfield Town School District budget, $39,839,625 – No

Article 13-27, social services funding – Yes

Weston

Selectboard, three years – Jim Linville

Selectboard, two years – Chris Morrow

Selectboard, one year – Howie Brosseau

Article 5, addition of two bays at town garage – Yes

Articles 6-13 were included in the town budget or highway budget; all passed

Article 16, social services funding (included in town budget) – Yes

Article 20, general fund budget, $720,089 – Yes

Article 21, highway fund budget, $955,688 – Yes