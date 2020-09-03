TOPS Chapter offers weight loss support

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – There is a TOPS Chapter, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, in Bellows Falls that has been meeting for over 50 years. The chapter is a nonjudgmental, affordable support group for those trying to lose weight or maintain where they are. The chapter started meeting again in June after being shut down during the stay-at-home order.

When the group started meeting again, they had lost 15 pounds total. Members were successful not only because of their individual weight loss but because they were able to support each other with phone calls, email, and encouraging notes during that time.

One member feels she would have gained during the stay-at-home time if it wasn’t for the steps she has learned as an active member of this weight loss support group. Knowing how to plan using what food they had instead of shopping helped members during this time to stay safe and to stay healthy. Chapter weigh-ins and accountability are important to the group, and we are glad to be back using the state safety guidelines.

The group meets Tuesday evening at St. Charles Education Center, 39 Green St., in Bellows Falls. Weigh-ins start at 6 p.m. with a short meeting and program after. The space is handicap accessible.