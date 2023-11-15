Tired but grateful

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The collective fatigue of the southern Vermont business community is palpable, if you take the time to speak to any local shop owner impacted by the July floods. But remarkably, the feeling most evident is gratitude.

A strong sense of community and an overwhelming display of generosity flooded the state within hours following the waters that devastated so many communities, as people quickly mobilized efforts to help their neighbors who needed it most.

In Londonderry, two long-standing establishments took a hit, and are just now, five months later, getting back on their feet. Beverly Jelley, owner of Jelley’s Deli, a fixture on Main Street since 1990, said this is the third flood event she’s experienced as a Vermonter, and second time she’s had to put her store back together.

“And the last,” Jelley added with a laugh.

“There was an actual current,” Jelley said of the more than four feet of water that came rushing through the store. “In Irene the water rose, then receded. This was much, much worse.”

Jelley and her daughter Susan were at the store on Monday, July 10, as the waters started to rapidly encroach. There wasn’t much time to waste, and as they evacuated, Susan watched as her 80-year-old mother drove through several feet of water on a flooded Route 11 to make it home to Andover. “It was scary. I didn’t breathe,” Jelley recalled. “I just hung on and maintained my speed. And Susie was just praying for me to make it.”

The next morning, after a surprisingly restful night’s sleep, Jelley said she took out a yellow legal pad, sat down at her table, and started to make a list.

She got a call from Susan. “I’m at the store. It’s bad,” Susan told her.

“My motto has always been ‘family first,’” Jelley stated. “So, I said, ‘Let me get my boots on.’”

According to Jelley, the community she has faithfully serviced for over 30 years really stepped up to lend a hand during the clean-up efforts. She said people came by to help for one to two hours, or two to thee days, depending on what they could offer. Jelley was able to secure some grant funds, but has seen no insurance money yet, and admits she would have had to call it quits if not for the volunteers’ hard work.

Family has always been a source of strength and joy for Jelley, but when the July flood caused so much damage, she couldn’t imagine dealing with everything without her husband, Clarence “Butch” Jelley, who died in 2020.

“Five women were here through it all,” said Jelley. Those women are her daughter Susan, granddaughter Jess, niece and deli employee Sarah, employee Kelen, and niece Lindsay. The women worked seven days a week at first, then realized they needed to take weekends. Four months later, Jelley’s Deli welcomed customers again.

About those boots, they’ve got rainbow designs on them and were the subject of some friendly teasing once Jelley arrived at the store that day. Her response to the ribbing?

“You know how after every storm there’s a rainbow? Well, I’m the rainbow!”

A few doors down from Jelley’s Deli is Mike & Tammy’s Main Street Market, and the Maple Leaf Diner, both owned by Tammy and Michael Clough since 2007.

As the West River breached its banks twice on July 10, Tammy watched her establishment destroyed via security camera, the market and diner ravaged by almost five feet of raging flood waters.

Everything the water touched had to be discarded, said Clough, and any market items that were placed high enough on shelves to escape flood damage had expired by the time the market reopened.

With help from volunteers, the interior was ripped apart; insulation torn out to be replaced, walls demolished, and all kitchen appliances removed. During the process, Clough recognized the importance of restoring the historic elements of the building. She said friends and neighbors were scrubbing the plank floors and supervising renovations. When asked if the state had any input on the rebuild and restoration, Clough shook her head.

Clough’s business has so far received no assistance from FEMA, and no government aid, but, as with Jelley’s, the community has come forward in a huge effort to help them rebuild. A GoFundMe was started, and nonprofit social services organization Neighborhood Connections was incredibly supportive, helping with grant applications and securing unemployment for staff.

Frequented by locals and seniors, servicing mostly working-class folks but also visitors passing through, Mike & Tammy’s and The Maple Leaf Diner are vital to the local community and economy, and Clough feels incredibly dedicated to continuing to provide a service to the town.

“We open at 5:30,” Clough shrugged. “Where else are workers going to get an affordable breakfast, or a cup of coffee?”

Clough was determined to open by Oct. 21, the first day of Youth Deer Weekend. Mike & Tammy’s is an official big game weigh-in station. They were able to open their doors, with a full deli, homemade baked goods, and a market that is still operating at about half-stock, according to Clough. The increase in sales during hunting season is a welcome boost for the market and diner, and Clough is hoping for a successful winter season.