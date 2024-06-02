Tim Weiner to speak on democracy at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage presents a talk with prize-winning reporter and author Tim Weiner, on Sunday, June 9, at 7 p.m., at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill in Putney.

“Will American Democracy Survive?” No free republic has ever lasted longer than 300 years – and that was the Roman Republic. The 2024 election may be the most politically perilous moment since the Civil War. Can we make it through November?

Tim Weiner has won the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award for his reporting and writing. He is a 1973 graduate of the Putney School.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit the website.