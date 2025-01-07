Third annual Love Your Library online auction for Fletcher Memorial Library

LUDLOW, Vt. – Please join the Fletcher Memorial Library (FML) in celebrating our 124th year of continuous service. It is time for our annual online auction. Our successful 2024 auction enabled the purchase of a new streaming service, Biblio +, free for patrons. It is available for most devices. Our Love Your Library auction sustains popular enhanced services, including Libby (e-books and audiobooks) and our online catalog. Your ongoing support of this auction ensures that FML remains a dynamic and accessible resource for our community, fostering a culture of learning and connectivity for generations to come. As quoted by Gov. Stickney on the occasion of the library’s dedication in 1901, “Fletcher Memorial Library is truly a jewel within our community.”

FML’s exceptional services hinge on generous support. Thank you to our past donors. Now thourgh Feb. 5, the library is accepting auction donations. Consider new items, small antiques, gift certificates to local businesses (skiing, lodging, golfing, restaurants, and weekend getaways) and cash. Your imagination is the limit. Feel free to drop off your donation at the library, or simply drop it in the mail. Please help us reach our goal of $10,000. All donations are tax-deductible. FML is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

With your continued support, Fletcher Memorial Library will remain a literary and educational keystone – enhancing our community through programs and resources that foster curiosity, imagination, and connection.

The Love Your Library auction begins Friday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m., and ends Friday, Feb. 21, at 3 p.m. Further details and a QR code to scan to access the auction page can be found at www.fmlnews.org.