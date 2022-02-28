Theresa Jean Sullivan, 1926-2022

ELIZABETH TOWN, Pa. – Theresa Jean Sullivan (Callahan) passed peacefully in Elizabethtown, Pa. on Feb. 9, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Known to friends and family as Jean, she was born in Greenfield, Mass. on April 30, 1926, and lived a life of service to others. Starting at an early age, Jean’s service began with helping her parents with their restaurant and guest cabins. Later, she went on to nursing at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mass. and to providing seniors with Meals on Wheels.

Most important to Jean was raising three daughters. Her family was the light of her life, and the love she shared will provide wonderful memories that will always be held close. She participated in the Nurses’ Health Study (Harvard Medical School), the first national study to focus specifically on women’s health. She continued to participate in the study up until age 95.

Jean was a devout member of the Catholic Church where she also shared her gift of service to others. Additionally, she hosted numerous exchange students from various countries, who became like family.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband Paul Joseph Sullivan. Their 63 years of marriage was an inspiration to all the family.

Surviving Theresa are her daughters and spouses Lynn Browell (John Nash, Elizabethtown, Pa.), Kerry Lambert (Michael, Charlestown, S.C.), and Laurie Cloud (Michael, Chester, Vt.) as well as 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Jean, affectionately known as “GG” by her great-grandchildren, will live forever in our hearts.

