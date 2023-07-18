The Wonderful World of Bats at the Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Free Public Library’s summer program events continue with “The Wonderful World of Bats,” a presentation by bat enthusiast Jerry Schneider, at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26.

Visitors will enter the exotic world of bats using amazing photos by Merlin D. Tuttle, former president of Bat Conservation International. This program features the echolocation calls of bats and the science surrounding them. The bat program introduces audiences to local and tropical bats, the vampire bat, and many more of the only flying mammals. Via slides and taped bat calls, audiences move beyond stereotypes to understand the vital roles of bats in our environment. They will see slide photos of our big brown bat, the silver haired bat, the desert red bat, Townsend’s big eared bat, and the Pallid Bat.

After the slide show, children can create their own bat T-shirts using a combination of fabric dye sprays, plants, and cutouts. Children may purchase heavy cotton shirts, or bring their own.

Jerry Schneider, inventor of the award-winning Butterfly Game, has presented nature programs in schools and libraries for the past 13 years throughout the eastern U.S. His programs help inspire youth and adults alike to pay more attention to our friends – the butterflies, bees, bats, and other pollinators.

This all-ages program is free and open to the public. For more information call 802-463-4270, email youthservices@rockinghamlibrary.org, go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.