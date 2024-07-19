LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The popular, annual, huge tag sale, the Whale of a Sale, will take place on Friday and Saturday, July 26 and 27, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the Second Congregational Church, 2051 Vermont Route 11 in Londonderry.

Highlights this year include furniture, musical instruments, bookcases, a fine collection of prints/frames, and all kinds of exercise and sporting equipment. As usual, there are lots of kitchen items, home decor, small electronics, gardening items, treasures galore, and toys. Don’t miss our bake sale with delicious homemade items.

Please call the church office for directions or if you have questions at 802-824-6453. See you at the Whale of a Sale.