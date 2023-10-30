The Weston opens on Main Street

WESTON, Vt. – The Weston is a bucolic departure from all things quotidian. Nestled on Main Street, the country-style retreat is set against the backdrop of Vermont’s Green Mountains, creating an escape for the discerning traveler, and an experience that transcends the ordinary. With curated adventure waiting to be uncovered, guests can immerse themselves in the allure of the surrounding nature, explore the scenic mountain trails, and stroll around local artisanal shops.

Nestled between two exquisitely restored buildings, the property boasts nine one-of-a-kind guest rooms and suites, each offering a haven of its own. Every room tells a unique story through distinctive design elements and featured amenities, perfect for refined relaxation.

The Weston’s suites, an alluring fusion of West Indies and the Far East influences seamlessly come together, through a harmonious blend of fabrics, furnishings, original art, and 18th-century antiques. Continuing to showcase its calm splendor, the sophisticated master baths are adorned with spacious vanities, featuring the finest Lefroy Brooks hardware, accompanied by indulgent walk-in showers and inviting soaking tubs for absolute leisure. Adding to the charm of the suites, each features a private deck for al fresco dining, alongside a dedicated space for indulging in exquisite in-suite dining experiences. With a meticulous attention to detail, each element mirrors an unwavering commitment to impeccable design, fostering a harmonious yet familiar and intimate ambiance throughout.

Delight in an extensive list of property amenities such as an indoor yoga studio, wellness center, spa, kitchen gardens with outdoor gathering areas, bocce ball courts, and more. Guests can also indulge in the finest relaxation experience at Le Spa.

From wandering its idyllic property grounds to relishing the calm splendor of its thoughtfully designed rooms, The Weston sets the stage for an unforgettable experience.

Rooms can be booked exclusively at www.thewestonvt.com.

In addition to the accommodations, The Left Bank restaurant offers French country cuisine inspired by the world’s best bistros. The Left Bank presents tradition, flavor, and preparation through all its courses, made from locally sourced purveyors. Superior dishes, an adventurous wine list, and an au courant cocktail bar create a unique ambiance. The kitchen is overseen by the accomplished executive chef Bretton Combs, previously at the helm of both Emeril Lagasse and Cat Cora’s Kitchen, who oversees a dynamic, weekly-altering repertoire of seasonal epicurean delights.

The restaurant’s curated wine program was designed in close collaboration with Vermont Artisanal Cellars. The daily selection places an emphasis on wines that convey the nuances of craftsmanship, and provides an opportunity to explore and taste unique bottles not ordinarily available.