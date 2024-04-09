“The Vermont Sugar-Maker’s Song” book launch at South Londonderry Library

SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The South Londonderry Free Library presents the book launch of “The Vermont Sugar-Makers Song” by Kim Ray on Saturday, April 13, at 11 a.m. Come celebrate the season with a story and music, and learn about the tradition of the Vermont sugaring season with samples and sweet maple treats. This event is perfect for families, and all ages are welcome. A limited amount of delightful homemade books by Kim Ray will be available for purchase. Generous thanks to Wendy Dutton from the Dutton Farm Stand and Sugar House, and The Londonderry Village Market for sponsoring this event.