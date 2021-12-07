The Tree of Remembrance shines brightly in Veterans Park

LUDLOW, Vt. – The tree was lit Nov. 26 among 26 carolers and many children making snowmen. The snow falling made it an even more memorable occasion.

The Tree of Remembrance campaign continues through Presidents Week in February. Those wishing to contribute to the Okemo Valley Women’s Club fundraiser can send your contributions to Fran Derlinga, P.O. Box 229, Plymouth, VT 05056. Checks made out to GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club.

All names remembered will appear in the newspaper: Earl Bonneau, Margarite and Oscar Bryant, Roy and Marie Bryant, Kim Bryant, Stanley and Francis Bryant, Evelyn Bryant, Lane Danyou George and Ethelyn Dever, Kathy Dever, Leonard Gendron, George Laber, Helen Remy, Laval Remy, Carole Robert, and Don Robert.