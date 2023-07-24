“The Song of Achilles” at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Pick up a copy of the novel “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller at Rockingham Library’s front desk today. Then join the discussion on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m., on Rockingham Library’s main floor.

This thrilling, profoundly moving, and utterly unique retelling of the legend of Achilles and the Trojan War is a dazzling literary feat that brilliantly reimagines Homer’s enduring masterwork, The Iliad. An action-packed adventure, an epic love story, a marvelously conceived and executed page-turner, Miller’s monumental novel has earned resounding acclaim from some of contemporary fiction’s brightest lights.

One does not need to be a patron of the Rockingham Library in order to borrow a copy of The Song of Achilles. The book discussion is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.rockinghamlibrary.org, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call the library at 802-463-4270, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.