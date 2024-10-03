The Price is Right Live coming to Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. – The Paramount Theatre will play host to “The Price is Right Live” interactive stage show on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.paramountvt.org/event/the-price-is-right-live. In-person box office hours, at 30 Center Street in Rutland, are Fridays, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., and one hour prior to all main stage events.

“The Price is Right Live” is making its way across America in a live, interactive stage show this winter. “Come on down” and be a part of this nontelevised, family-friendly stage show offering fans a chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.

“The Price is Right Live” will be performing at The Paramount Theatre in Rutland on Jan. 30, giving randomly selected contestants a chance to play everyone’s favorite games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and even the fabulous Showcase. The show features an array of fantastic prizes, from appliances and electronics, to dream vacations, and even a brand-new car. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

Special packages will be available for those who consider themselves a superfan of America’s legendary game show, including special gifts, seating, and even the chance to spin The Big Wheel. Check our website for details and packages available.

Playing to packed houses for more than 20 years, “The Price is Right Live” has entertained millions of guests, and given away more than $15 million in cash and prizes. If you’re a fan of “The Price Is Right” on TV, you’ll no doubt love this exciting, live, on-stage version of the show.

For more information, follow “The Price Is Right Live” on Facebook at www.facebook.com/priceisrightlive, X (formerly Twitter) at www.x.com/TPIRLIVE, and Instagram at www.instagram.com/priceisrightlive.