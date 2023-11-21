“The Nature of Weather Patterns” at OLLI

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Mark Breen will present the next Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) program “Trend Setter: The Nature of Weather Patterns” on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m., at the Nolin Murray Center, next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant Street in Springfield.

One of the group’s favorite speakers, Breen returns for his 12th annual presentation. The weather is always up to something, and recent weather extremes, wide-open discussions through social media, as well as local and major news outlets, bring a great deal of attention to trends, patterns, and changes in weather events. As the senior meteorologist at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium for over 40 years, Breen will utilize his knowledge and experience to explain the way that the weather works. He’ll share information on where the weather gets its energy, and how this creates certain patterns and events that deliver sunshine or monsoons. He’ll guide us through the information, and the misinformation, and weave together the tapestry of weather patterns.

For over 40 years, Breen has been heard on Vermont Public’s “Eye on the Sky” each weekday morning, and in the afternoons with the astronomy program “Eye on the Night Sky” at 4:30 p.m. Along with weather forecasting, his work at the museum involves teaching weather and science, as well as creating and delivering presentations in Vermont’s only public planetarium. Mark’s award-winning children’s book, “The Kid’s Book of Weather Forecasting,” is now in its fifth printing.

Originally from Dannemora, N.Y., Mark has lived in Vermont since attending Lyndon State College, where he graduated in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science in meteorology. When asked why he became a meteorologist, his response is, “because I love snow!”

Sponsored by the University of Vermont, OLLI is run by local volunteer members, and is geared mainly towards seniors who are 50 years of age and over who enjoy learning for the fun of it. Anyone who would be interested in this type of program, regardless of their age, is welcome. The programs last about an hour and a half.

Pre-registration is highly recommended. We can no longer take any payments onsite at the door. However, if you arrive without having registered, we will not turn you away. We will hand you a form with instructions on how to make payment after the program.

There is a Membership Series special fee. Non-members are welcome and encouraged to attend individual programs for a single program fee.

You may view the entire semester programs by going to the website www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield. Registration can be done online at this website with a credit card. You may also register over the phone, using your credit card, by calling 802-656-8407, or email noncredit@uvm.edu.

Due to the current situation of Covid, the University of Vermont expects all participants at UVM sponsored non-credit events (including OLLI) will be vaccinated. Masks are optional and welcomed. For full health and safety information, go to www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield .

This will be the final program of this fall semester. The spring semester will begin at the end of February, and the program listing will be available in January.