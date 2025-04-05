The Little School Black Fly Bash

WESTON, Vt. – As you may know, The Little School in Weston was heavily impacted by the floods that occurred in July 2023. During the challenging repair and rebuild process, we applied for a grant to support the community’s healing, and to help bring people together in a time of recovery. With great joy, The Little School is pleased to announce that the Vermont Community Foundation Coming Together After the Floods Grant has allowed us to host a free community event aimed at fostering togetherness, strength, and resilience as we move forward together. This event is the Black Fly Bash.

This event will be a celebration of our shared journey, and will include two live bands providing a fantastic mix of music, a silent auction featuring local art and services, free ice cream , face painting and fun kids’ activities, and much more.

The event will take place on May 17, at Magic Mountain in Londonderry, from 4-9 p.m. It will be an opportunity for families, neighbors, and local businesses to come together, support each other, and celebrate the progress we’ve made as a community.