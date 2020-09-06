The ins and outs of backyard composting

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – As of July 1 of this year, Vermonters are no longer allowed to dispose of food waste in the trash. So what to do with your food scraps? On Thursday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m., Esther Fishman, recycling coordinator for the Londonderry Solid Waste Group, will be at Neighborhood Connections to discuss composting dos and don’ts. You can either room or Zoom this event. Please register to attend by calling 802-824-4343.

At this presentation, Fishman will also address dealing with “critters” attracted to your compost and offer various compost containers for sale including countertop buckets, Soil Saver Backyard Compost Bins, and the new Green Cone Digester.

Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit social services agency serving the area mountain towns of south-central Vermont. The agency is located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the post office.