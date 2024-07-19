The Gaslight Tinkers on the Tavern Lawn

PUTNEY, Vt. – Twilight Music continues its 21st Twilight on the Tavern Lawn series of bluegrass, folk/rock, world beat, jazz, pop, and Zydeco summer concerts on Sunday, July 21, with roots and world music quintet The Gaslight Tinkers. The seven-concert series continues every other Sunday through Aug. 18. All concerts beginat 6 p.m., in downtown Putney, on the Putney Tavern lawn – bring a lawn chair or blanket – or at Next Stage, at 15 Kimball Hill, in case of rain. Copresented with Next Stage Arts Project, the series is sponsored by the Town of Putney, The Mockingbird Tavern, Rod’s, and many other Putney-area businesses and organizations. The concerts are free to the public, donations are accepted, and food will be available. For more information, call 802-387-5772 or visit www.twilightmusic.org.

The Gaslight Tinkers’ mix of global rhythms creates a joyous world beat sound around a core of traditional New England old time and Celtic fiddle music, merging boundless positive energy with melody and song. Drawing from their extensive musical backgrounds in traditional folk, Caribbean, old time, Celtic, and rock, I-Shea, Clara, Garrett, Elie, and Peter craft a sound that brings world traditions together.

Since its formation in 2012, the band has lit up the nation coast to coast, as well as the Caribbean, headlining clubs, dances, and major festivals. The Gaslight Tinkers have performed at Green River Festival, The Iron Horse Music Hall, The Parlor Room, Old Songs Festival, Caffe Lena, Strange Creek, Rock and Roll Resort, Old Songs, Falcon Ridge Folk Festivals, and Wormtown festival.