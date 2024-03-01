The Fairlanes and The Fretbenders at Stage 33

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Fretbenders are Bob and Diane Kordas, with a fun, toe-tapping sound based in blues, roots, Americana, and a dash of folk, country, and rock – where a down-home barbecue meets a speakeasy. Diane and Bob have played in various New England swing, bluegrass, and roots bands through the years, honing their fun stage presence and inclusive style. For this show, they’ll be playing as a duo. The A&R Factory says of The Fretbenders, “Taking you simultaneously to a veranda in Sicily and a back porch in Louisiana.”
The Fairlanes play original, heartfelt music with tuneful melodies and thoughtful lyrics about life, loss, and love, that live somewhere between folk, rock, and Americana. They perform as anything from a duo to an octet, and for this show there will be about half a dozen of them.
Tickets can be purchased in advance through www.stage33live.com, or at the door. Seating is limited. Advance tickets guarantee entry. All ticket proceeds go to the performers. This is a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday, March 10. Stage 33 Live is located at 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, Vt. The event will be recorded and filmed.
Stage 33 Live is a casual and intimate industrial-rustic listening room in a former factory, hosting local, regional, and national performances and presentations of original material. No bar or kitchen, the stage is the mission. Coffee, soda, juice, water, and weird snacks available by donation. More info about the nonprofit, all-volunteer project, and this and other upcoming events, online at stage33live.com
Stage 33 Live gratefully acknowledges the help of so many individuals without whom none of this would be able to happen, and institutional support this season from The Island Corporation, the Vermont Arts Council, Guilford Sound, WOOL-FM, the Rockingham Arts & Museum Project, and Chroma Technologies, to help fund improvements and maintenance, and generally smooth out a lot of the rough edges. Stage 33 Live is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and all donations are deductible to the fullest extent. Volunteers run the thing from stem to stern.