The Fairlanes and The Fretbenders at Stage 33

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Fretbenders are Bob and Diane Kordas, with a fun, toe-tapping sound based in blues, roots, Americana, and a dash of folk, country, and rock – where a down-home barbecue meets a speakeasy. Diane and Bob have played in various New England swing, bluegrass, and roots bands through the years, honing their fun stage presence and inclusive style. For this show, they’ll be playing as a duo. The A&R Factory says of The Fretbenders, “Taking you simultaneously to a veranda in Sicily and a back porch in Louisiana.”

The Fairlanes play original, heartfelt music with tuneful melodies and thoughtful lyrics about life, loss, and love, that live somewhere between folk, rock, and Americana. They perform as anything from a duo to an octet, and for this show there will be about half a dozen of them.

Tickets can be purchased in advance through www.stage33live.com, or at the door. Seating is limited. Advance tickets guarantee entry. All ticket proceeds go to the performers. This is a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday, March 10. Stage 33 Live is located at 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, Vt. The event will be recorded and filmed.