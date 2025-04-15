The Collaborative trustee completes 50-mile run

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Collaborative, a Londonderry-based nonprofit serving area youth and families, was cheering on trustee Mark Weikert during his successful quest to run 50 miles for his 50th birthday. The run was part of Weikert’s longstanding tradition of running as many miles as his age on milestone birthdays. Weikert began the 50-mile run at his home in Winhall, at 5:50 a.m., and finished at Flood Brook School, at 4:54 p.m., to a crowd of students, teachers, family, and friends.

Weikert is a highly regarded and beloved health and physical education teacher at Flood Brook School, and a deeply involved community member. Prior to becoming a trustee at The Collaborative, he directed the agency’s extended day program, and was a volunteer representative for the Resiliency Through Understanding program. His work in substance misuse prevention was recognized with the Vermont State 2016 Prevention Champion Award, and he served five years on the Governor’s Council for Alcohol and Drug Abuse. Additionally, Weikert is a member of the Winhall Fire Department, where he received the inaugural Firefighter of the Year Award in 2022.

“Mark’s contributions to both The Collaborative’s board and the broader community are invaluable,” said executive director Maryann Morris. “His incredible dedication, evident in his personal achievements and his commitment to our community’s wellbeing, truly embodies the spirit of The Collaborative. We are especially proud of his longstanding advocacy for our youth and families, exemplified by the Mark Weikert Scholarship Fund.” This fund, established after his 40th birthday run, has raised more than $8,000 to date, ensuring all local families have access to quality afterschool and summer programs.

The Collaborative is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission of empowering healthy youth, families, and communities, and has been operating in Windham, Windsor, and Bennington counties for more than 25 years. Today, its direct service area includes 18 towns and 10 schools, focusing on promoting healthy communities and substance-free youth through education, programming, and policy development. To learn more about The Collaborative or the Mark Weikert Scholarship Fund, visit www.thecollaborative.us, or email sally@thecollaborative.us.