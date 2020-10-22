The Collaborative announces 2020-2021 national service members

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Collaborative proudly announces two AmeriCorps service members on the team. Gabrielle Rameriz will be serving as the AmeriCorps VISTA member for 2020-2021. Devon Collins will return for her second year as the AmeriCorps VYDC member at the Collaborative.

Gabrielle is a Massachusetts native who served one prior AmeriCorps term in rural Colorado. During that time in the desert, she found her calling as a teacher and plans to eventually work as a university professor in the subjects of art and religion. This year, Gabrielle looks forward to learning more about southern Vermont, enjoying the fall weather, and maybe trying to ski for the first time in her life. “I chose to serve with the Collaborative because I feel that they endeavor to fully support southern Vermont in critical ways,” Gabrielle Rameriz.

Devon decided to stay at the Collaborative because of the students and families that she was able to forge connections with during her 2019-2020 year of service. When Flood Brook School closed back in March, Devon reached out to all of the students who were a part of the Collaborative’s Extended Day Program, an afterschool program at Flood Brook School, by sending them biweekly personalized letters and activities for them to do while staying home. “My kids were excited to receive letters from Devon during the stay at home order, they became pen pals. Devon was able to still connect and keep the relationship she had with my boys,” says one Flood Brook afterschool mom.

AmeriCorps VYDC members serve as an additional resource at youth focused nonprofits, promoting “hope, justice, and wellbeing” for all Vermont youth. AmeriCorps VISTA members strengthen organizations that eliminate or alleviate poverty through the mobilization of community volunteers and resources.

Devon and Gabrielle are looking forward to their service year. Recognizing that Covid-19 has had a large impact on southern Vermont families and communities, Devon and Gabrielle are committed to supporting the Collaborative, the community, and youth through this difficult time

“We are so grateful to have Gabrielle and Devon serving with the Collaborative this year as AmeriCorps members! They both bring a wealth of talent and passion to their positions–both individually and collectively. We are fortunate to have them on board to serve our community,” says Natalie Philpot, programs coordinator at the Collaborative.

The Collaborative values the service and hard work AmeriCorps members bring to the organization. To learn more about becoming an AmeriCorps member, visit www.vermontyouthamericorps.org.