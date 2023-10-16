The Boot Pro Ski and Bike Shop receives award

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Boot Pro announced today that it received the First Generation Family Enterprise Award at the 2023 Vermont Legacy and Family Enterprise Award Ceremony at The University of Vermont.

The University of Vermont’s Grossman School of Business (GSB) honored four businesses on Friday, Sept. 29. The four selected businesses stood out for their innovative practices, corporate governance, community involvement, and sustainability.

The Boot Pro is a first generation, family-owned, full-service ski and bike shop located in Ludlow, Vt. Established in 2008 by owners Alex and Shon Racicot on the corner of the Okemo Access Road, the Boot Pro was founded on the importance of well-fitting ski boots and superior customer service. Shon has been passionate about finding the perfect fit since his start in the industry in 1985, and has become renowned in the ski industry for his professionalism and expertise. Alex, an alumni from UVM’s School of Arts and Sciences, and veteran ski instructor, administers all of the assets of the company today. Alex and Shon, along with daughter Haley and son Luke, have always worked together as a family at The Boot Pro, which they consider a blessing.

“These awards epitomize the entrepreneurial spirit and the enduring pursuit of excellence and sustainability. Dedicated focus on community values fuels trans-generational success,” said Dr. Sanjay Sharma, dean, Grossman School of Business.

Receiving the First Generation Family Enterprise Award is not only an achievement for Alex and Shon, the founding owners of the shop, but it also serves as a reminder that small businesses in Vermont can succeed in their industry, while making an impact in their community.

“This award is such an honor. We don’t do what we do to win awards, but the recognition is gratifying and energizing. We love working together as a family, and also want to recognize our dedicated team of employees who believe in maintaining a level of excellence that draws people to our shop from all over the country,” said Alex Racicot.

Forty-six inspiring enterprises have been awarded since the inception of these awards in 2012. The winners are selected for their qualities to inspire a successful transition to the next generation of business leaders.

“We are humbled to receive this prestigious award. It’s given me an opportunity to reflect back on the journey of The Boot Pro and realize how proud I am of all of our accomplishments, and has given me renewed enthusiasm to keep doing what we all love and do best,” said Shon Racicot.