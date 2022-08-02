BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Our dining room is open. We serve a hot lunch Monday through Friday starting at 11:30 a.m. Lunch includes an entrée, starch, vegetable, roll and butter, dessert, and beverage for a suggested donation for seniors over 60, and a fixed price for those under 60. Check out our menu on Facebook.

Cynthia Stadler of BAYADA Hospice will be here on Aug. 15 at 12:30 p.m. to present “Ordering Your Affairs, How To Be Prepared.” This introduction to planning will help us explore how to best prepare for the inevitable challenges that occur as we age. Topics include: Cleaning up your “mess,” that is, dealing with your stuff so your loved ones don’t have to; addressing emotional “messes;” clarifying your goals; advance care planning and advanced directives; gathering necessary paperwork; and creating a “When I Die File.” For More information, contact Cynthia Stadler at 802-210-5485 or email cstadler@bayda.com. Presented by BAYADA Hospice.

Our beginner level Tai Chi class for fall prevention on Tuesdays will now start 12 p.m. Learn fundamental exercises and skills while improving balance. The class is for those new to Tai Chi or to review at a beginning or slow pace. This class is sponsored by Senior Solutions. The advanced Tai Chi course is offered on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. We also offer multiple Bone Builders programs (six classes a week). Our new Line Dancing class is on Fridays at 11:15 a.m., great fun and terrific exercise.

The Knit and Stitch group meets Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m. They can help you finish a project, repair an item, and even accommodate special orders such as baby blankets and gifts. Nickle Bingo is held every Tuesday starting at 12:30 p.m. with 20 games played.

The Bridge Club meets Wednesdays at 12:15 p.m., and we are always looking for more players so please stop in. Cribbage, board games, and card games are open to all on Thursdays starting at 12:15 p.m.

The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center is open to local seniors aged 50 and over. We do not charge membership fees so feel free to drop in and check us out.

The Senior Center is located at 18 Tuttle Street in Bellows Falls. We offer accessibility in the forms of a lift and ramps, and we have plenty of free parking. Contact us for further information at 802-463-3907.