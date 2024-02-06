The Becker Sisters at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. — The Becker Sisters are soprano Alyssa Becker and pianist/composer Kirsten Becker. Their 2022 debut album, “Love and Thought,” fuses neoclassical, contemporary art song, folk, opera, and jazz, featuring Alyssa’s soaring soprano and Kirsten’s emotive piano accompaniment.

They will perform at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Feb. 18, in a 3 p.m. matinee. Tickets are discounted if purchased in advance; all proceeds go to the artists. There is limited seating available, and the event will be recorded and filmed. More info and tickets at www.stage33live.com.