Thanksgiving kids’ crafts at Wilder Library

WESTON, Vt. – Wilder Memorial Library in Weston invites children to a Giving Thanks Workshop with art teacher Casey Junker Bailey on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 10:30 a.m. We will be making small thankful books with decorative papers and fabric print banners. Both would be charming additions to any Thanksgiving celebration. The workshop is free of charge and appropriate for children of all ages, although space is limited. For more information, you may contact the library by email at director@wildermemoriallibrary.org.