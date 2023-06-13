Thanks to the Tuckers

LUDLOW, Vt. – On behalf of the youth community, thanks go out to Jerry and Deborah Tucker for their years of service. The nonprofit Ludlow Teen Center – known as “Rampage” – operated for approximately 20 years, serving and providing area youth and families many various sports programs and activities, a big buddy program, as well as field trips and so much more.

Jerry has always had a passion for working with youth. He worked with young adults and teens at VOTC in his 20s, as well as those with special needs. When his own children were little, he coached and volunteered for every sport they played, and chaperoned many field trips.

In 1997, when the old abandoned movie theater building was available for purchase, he had a vision of someday turning it into a youth center. Many teens and community members had volunteered to work on the building, and their first few fundraisers were making haunted houses at Halloween. Over time, the teen center was built, and it included Goodman’s American Pie, an apartment, and the Tunesmith, and later a soap shop. It opened around 2000, and offered a place for teens to go and participate in many activities.

Recently the Tuckers have retired from the teen center, and have sold the building. It is still home to Mojo’s restaurant and Mountain Cycology bike shop.

Jerry is looking to volunteer with other youth activities in the area, and he currently enjoys spending time with his grandchildren and their friends. He is always up for playing some basketball, riding his bike, and being active.

Thank you so much, Jerry, for all that you have offered the teens and youth in the community over the years. The teen center is missed, but not forgotten, and so much gratitude goes out to you for all that you have contributed.